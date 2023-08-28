The head of the United Nations Mission in Mali, Algassim Wan, said today, Monday, that the second phase of the withdrawal of the peacekeeping force from this country, which has begun, will be “very difficult” due to the “tight schedule” and the security and logistical conditions.

After the request of the Malian Military Council, which surprised everyone, the UN Security Council decided to end the peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) last June 30 and withdraw 13,000 army and police personnel by December 31, 2023. It is a withdrawal with a complex and unprecedented timetable.

Al-Qasim Wan declared before the UN Security Council, “We are still on the right track to finish the mission by December 31,” adding that so far 1,096 peacekeepers have been returned to their countries, “but difficulties arose in implementing the first phase of the withdrawal plan,” which ended. Friday closes a fourth base is Menaka (northeast).

He explained that the last convoy, which left the mainland, needed “51 hours to travel a distance of 57 kilometers” to Timbuktu “because of the rugged nature of the region and the situation that was exacerbated by the rainy season and insecurity,” and was subjected to two attacks carried out by “unknown extremists.”

“As many of us had feared, the transitional government’s decision to suspend MINUSMA has led to new violence on the ground,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said.

In this context, the second phase “which we are starting now” and provides for the closure of six other bases by December 15 (Tesalit, Gelhok and Kidal in the north, Douentza and Mopti in the center, and Ansongo in the east) “will be very difficult,” according to Wan, stressing the hundreds of kilometers that More than 1,000 trucks will have to cross it under “extreme insecurity”.