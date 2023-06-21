🗓 There are exactly 365 days left until the Copa América 2024 starts.

🌎 16 teams: 10 from Conmebol and 6 from Concacaf.

🏆 The champion will once again play a kind of intercontinental cup with the winner of Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/JwZYy3dn9P

– Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) June 20, 2023