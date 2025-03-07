Businessman Elon Musk and his company Spacex have tried to launch their eighth flight that tests the Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket in the world. He already did it at the beginning of 2025, but the result was not expected, as this time.

The rocket took off normally from the company’s base in Texas, United States, but the result was the same as in Januarythe ship exploded within a few minutes of raising the flight. The catastrophe affected thousands of people since the remains of the Starship forced to close four Airports in Florida, some of them very busy like Miami’s.

The Starship took off normally at 18:30 local time from Boca Chica, Texas, and although at first it seemed to work perfectly, it finally did not fulfill its mission. The first stage of the ship, the Super Heavy propeller, managed to return to the base and place between the tweezers as it should do, but The rest of the rocket lost contact.

This fact caused a Explosion in the air leaving remains of the ship through southern Florida and Bahamas. The Musk company has not referred to this event as an explosion, instead it has cataloged it as a “rapid and unforeseen disassembly.” The drivers and residents of the area could see a great flash in the sky and a “drifting ship.”

This rain of remains of the starship forced airport flights to retain from Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), reopens the investigation begun after the first incident in January and requires Spacex to provide more information about what happened in recent hours.