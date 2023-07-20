Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli, here we go! The documents are being exchanged as Man City and Al Ahli want the deal signed by the end of the week. 🚨🟢🇸🇦 #AlAhli

Mahrez will sign until June 2027 — Man City will receive €35m fee with add ons included.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023