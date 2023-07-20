The Saudi Professional League (or also known as the Saudi Pro League in English) has been on everyone’s lips in recent months, especially with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese player signed a multi-million dollar contract that established him as the highest paid footballer in the history of the sport. Now, in this current transfer market, the different teams in the league have come together with the aim of giving the league more prestige and have made significant investments.
In the soccer transfer market during the European summer, the clubs fear that offers will arrive for their players since the Arabs can almost triple the salaries of their players, which makes them practically irresistible offers.
Next, these are the players who joined the Professional League of Saudi Arabia in the last year after Cristiano Ronaldo:
One of the best players in the history of Real Madrid made the decision to leave European football and head for a new adventure in Arabia. At Al-Ittihad he will receive a huge salary and was presented as a true superstar. His signings paved the way for the following players.
The Frenchman did not have his best season at Chelsea due to various injuries and despite that, the Blues wanted to renew his contract. He ended up heading to Arabia free and with a very interesting contract. He will be Karim Benzema’s teammate at Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese had been linked with Barcelona on multiple occasions but ended up leaving for Al-Hilal SC for €55 million. In an interview, he assured that he will choose this destination to give his family financial security.
The defender has only spent one season at Chelsea (and his performance hasn’t been the best) since joining from Napoli and making the decision to emigrate to Saudi Arabia for a huge amount of money in his contract that he will use, in part, for charity in Senegal, his native country.
The best goalkeeper in the world in 2021 will play for Al-Ahli after leaving through the back door at Chelsea. He arrives as an international figure in a tournament in which the archers do not stand out.
He played in the final with Inter Milan, being their captain, and Al Nassr set his eyes on him to be the leader of the midfield to supply Cristiano Ronaldo up front. The Croatian closes his stage in European football at a superlative level.
He came to Liverpool from German football and instantly endeared himself to the fans at Anfield Road. He left after one of the English club’s most successful spells in which he won the Premier League and the Champions League. He walked away like a true legend.
A promise of Portuguese football who was shining at Celtic and was about to jump to an elite club but money from Arabia appeared to captivate him. He will be the partner of Karim Benzema and Kanté.
A real surprise was his move to Saudi Arabian football as he was aiming to transfer to some big European football team before the money from Al-Hilal SC appears. He will share a midfield with Rúben Neves who will take his team to the next level.
The Algerian winger was losing playing time at Manchester City and was looking for a way out of the citizen team. Now, he will share the lead with Roberto Firmino, he will be one of the stars of the entire league where he will be the undisputed leader of his team.
The most surprising signing of all since Henderson was the captain of Liverpool and a key piece for the England National Team. With this departure from elite football, his place in the national team could be at risk for the next Euro Cup. He will be coached by Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool glory.
One of the most destabilizing wingers in the Premier League with Newcastle will leave for Arabia where he will share the lead with Roberto Firmino and Mahrez. More was expected from him passing through the Magpies because of his great qualities.
The Brazilian left-back has had an important stint at Porto and Sevilla but was unable to find a footing at Manchester United. He will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic in Saudi Arabia.
One of the best players from the past Ligue 1 brought his talents to Saudi Arabia thanks to a very good offer that Lens received. In addition, the Arabs offered him an unattainable salary for the French league.
