Manchester City has become a historic club by being the second of all time in English football to win a treble, something only Ferguson’s Manchester United had achieved. After years and after signing a season where he has gone from less to much more, Pep Guardiola has fulfilled the sheikhs of Saudi Arabia with the much-desired Champions League in a year that will be remembered for a long time.
Right now, the club’s board of directors is already working on the future of the squad for the following year and curiously the Sky Blue are in a position to lose many of their stars. Actually there are 6 footballers who do not have a future within Pep’s eleven, starting with the two strong names, Gundogan, who thinks of a leak as a free agent and Bernardo Silva, who could be a sale of 100 million euros, both headlines and eager for new challenges.
The list continues with two men who are not happy with their playing minutes, Walker and Mahrez. The former is currently focused on selecting him while the latter has a huge offer from Arabia that he wants to accept. Lastly, there are another couple of big-money sales in progress, Laporte and Cancelo, since none of them are in Pep’s plans, who prefers to sell them as soon as possible to reinvest the money in younger people who are in a better game rhythm. than Spanish and Portuguese.
