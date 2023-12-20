There are two weeks left until the New Year, the time has come to sum up and evaluate the results of the work done. At the same time, it is time to predict the coming year 2024. According to the eastern calendar, the new year will pass under the sign of the Green Wood Dragon. In addition, next year is a leap year, which is popularly considered a bad period, bringing grief and problems. What prospects do astrologers promise for Russia, what situation will unfold in the world, and what events were predicted by politicians and clairvoyants in 2024 – in the Izvestia article.

What will 2024 be like for Russia?

The year will pass under the sign of the Green Wood Dragon, which personifies energy, strength and power. In 2024, prosperity awaits ambitious and determined people. The dragon will contribute to the successful completion of affairs. Over the course of her long life, the world-famous clairvoyant Vanga has prepared a significant volume of predictions for the whole world. For 2024, the seer suggested the unification of Russia, China and India. Also, according to the clairvoyant’s forecasts, in 2024 there is a high probability of a global conflict that will claim many human lives. The outcome of this conflict has been called “the most important in history.” There were natural disasters; Vanga predicted many hurricanes and floods that could lead to serious destruction.

In the new year 2024, Russians expect elections of the head of state. The former leader of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, predicted that the current president would run for office again and he would announce this at the end of 2023. And so it happened: on December 8, Vladimir Putin announced his candidacy for the post of President of the Russian Federation.

According to former French leader Francois Hollande in an interview with the Financial Times, the duration of the special military operation (SVO) depends on the results of the 2024 elections in the United States. Hollande believes that the country will be led by former leader Donald Trump, who will immediately stop all aid to Ukraine, and Russia will retain everything it has.

Astrologer Pavel Globa, in his forecast for the Business Information Agency, said that 2024 will be a period of cultural and financial changes for Russia. In addition, the expert warned residents of St. Petersburg, saying about a possible flood 100 years after the last water disaster.

Horoscope for 2024: world situation

Next year marks the election campaign not only in Russia, but also in the United States. Shortly before his death, Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicted that America's leader would not be re-elected due to ethnic conflicts. In addition, the politician did not rule out the collapse of the United States according to the same scenario in which the Soviet Union once collapsed. There is little time left to check the accuracy of the LDPR leader’s predictions. Many have relied on Zhirinovsky’s predictions for several years; he has reliably predicted future events more than once, including: the aggravation of the situation in Kazakhstan in 2021, as well as the Ukrainian Maidan with the intervention of the United States.

In 2019, Zhirinovsky predicted an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East; according to him, a bloody armed conflict would unfold there in 2024. The politician did not rule out that Iran and other countries could become participants in the conflict, saying that we are talking about the Third World War. The forecast partially came true in 2023, when Israel declared a state of war for the first time in 50 years.

According to political scientists, the coming year for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may be his last as head of state. Experts agree that The West will try to eliminate the head of Ukraine “in one way or another.” The next leader of the country may be the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny. Western political scientist Larry Johnson on the Dialogue Works channel predicted the imminent capitulation of Kyiv and the abandonment of four regions.

Some economists believe that Europe, due to its own sanctions, has provoked the possible onset of a catastrophic famine. Waves of refugees hitting the EU will lead to food shortages on the continent.

According to the forecasts of the French predictor Nostradamus for 2024, Europe will face famine, and Britain will lose its monarch. New times will force the United States and Europe to give up their leading positions.

In the near future, Russia will find new allies and like-minded people. Cooperation with China will intensify, and domestic scientists will make a discovery that will attract the attention of the whole world.