Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

After a arduous and extremely difficult season, during which City achieved a global treble, Guardiola and the “Al-Samawi” battalion deserved a summer vacation, in which each individual chose his destination in his own way, to get rid of the trouble of a long season that witnessed a “fiery” struggle with Arsenal in the “Premier League”, until he decided it. Pep’s men »at the last turn, in the midst of crowded competitions and matches.

The crowning of the FA Cup against the “arch-neighbor”, Manchester United, was not easy, as it came after overcoming the obstacles of Chelsea and Arsenal on the way, and “City” concluded the wonderful season with the Champions League title at the expense of Inter Milan, after dropping the “giants” Bayern Munich and Real. Madrid.

And because he is the “philosopher”, Pep Guardiola found his way on a family trip and a visit to the Egyptian lands, in order to enjoy the history of the Pharaonic civilization, and the Egyptian, African and Arab social networking sites witnessed a very great interest in the presence of the Manchester City coach in Egypt, and one of the African websites described the reception of “genius”. » On the part of the officials of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism that it was the reception of one of the “Pharaohs’ kings”, due to the warm welcome and special escort he witnessed for Labib and his family on visits to the archaeological sites and pharaonic museums, on a trip that extends for a week and ends with a Nile cruise to the city of Aswan and its famous temples.

While the “super” season’s top scorer, Erling Haaland, added a beautiful human touch at the beginning of his summer vacation, after he insisted on visiting the Norwegian city of Brienne, in which he spent much of his childhood, and the “City” scorer surprised the children of the Yarhaln Academy during their training by attending, participating in playing and picking up Pictures and signatures on shirts and tools, and “Yarhalen” witnessed the beginning of Haaland’s football years ago, which he remembers well and owes her great thanks to, according to his statements, and Haaland opened the training hall after its renovation, where he found a huge picture of him adorning its walls, and the Norwegian striker pleased all The children on that visit, which they described as “wonderful”, and he made sure in the end to make a promise to give them a lot of play tools.

And in the French city of Saint-Tropez, the three friends, De Bruyne, Gundogan and Nathan Aki, gathered to spend a good time at the beginning of their annual vacation, as the “trio” embarked on a cruise on a yacht in the famous coastal city in southeastern France, and De Bruyne published several pictures via His Instagram account caressed Gundogan, before the Belgian appeared with his Dutch friend and colleague in a restaurant with Virgil van Dyck, the Liverpool star, taking their wives to spend fun and dinner.

Despite the “fiery message” sent by the Algerian star, Riyad Mahrez, through his Twitter account, hours after the start of his summer vacation, he quickly overcame the matter and published several pictures with the “star hairdresser” in the French city of Marseille, as well as with his brother Waheed, Where Mahrez began his vacation by responding to what he described as “lies”, saying: “Lying begins on the first day of the vacation,” as he denied what some accounts published about the possibility of his departure from the ranks of “City”, who wants to sell him according to these rumors, stressing that His contract continues with “The Blue Moon” and he never thinks of leaving. After that, Riad went to Marseille for a visit and a family gathering, and he got a new French “haircut” with his brother.

And the glowing Swiss this season, Manuel Akanji, accompanied his wife, Melanie, to the Italian city of Verona, to celebrate the 4th anniversary of their marriage, and the couple appeared in snapshots of his smile through the account of the city star on “Instagram”, and he also published old photos of the wedding footage, as well as revealed a video clip. For the “romantic” dinner table, which he set up for his wife by candlelight, while Argentine Julian Alvarez sent gentle words through his “Instagram” account with a picture of him and his girlfriend Maria Emilia, on a quiet beach out of sight, and congratulated the “World Cup and triple champion” Maria on her birthday. , saying that he is pleased to see her happy and fulfill her dreams, and he also thanked her for her presence in his life and her constant support for him, expressing his great love for her, and on the other hand, Jack Grealish has not yet appeared after obtaining his leave, although he is waiting to join his girlfriend Sasha Atwood in Italy.

Despite the arduous season that ended with a “brilliant” success, the vacation plans of some of the “Blue Moon” stars appear to be “disrupted”, due to their playing international matches with their teams, as well as the lack of clarity in the future, whether by continuing in the ranks of the “Pep Battalion” or moving to other teams, which is What appeared with the disappearance of Portuguese Bernardo Silva and his association with Spanish and Saudi rumors, despite his statement a few days ago about the lack of clarity of vision yet regarding his decision, and it seems that Calvin Phillips is living tense weeks after he said that he was waiting for the vacation period to end in order to talk with Guardiola, in light of his desire to stay with The team, and the matter was repeated with Kyle Walker, who is rumored to be in negotiations between his agent and Bayern Munich officials, while Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson was late in starting his vacation, due to his association with the recent friendly “Seleção” match with Senegal, during which he conceded 4 goals, despite his great glow. Throughout the season and his playing a very prominent role in obtaining the “treble”, especially in the “Champions League” final!