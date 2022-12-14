On Wednesday, December 14, the stars of the REN TV Fight Club held an open training before the final tournament of the super series.

The activity is more like saber rattling. Some of the most popular and famous Russian fighters have gathered in one hall, and some of them are ready to fight right now.

Svyatoslav Kovalenko is actively preparing for the upcoming fight with Alexander Emelianenko. If for the second it is another fight, then for the first it is the fight of a lifetime.

“There was drama in all my fights. I never planned a drama, but this drama worked out. And I wonder what the drama will be in this fight. The main thing is that it does not happen to me, ”said Kovalenko.

Vyacheslav Vasilevsky will have to fight only with his fists in a duel with Nikita Solonin.

“This is a challenge for me. It does not matter which opponent, but these are the new rules. Here I seem to make my debut again, as it was many years ago, when I entered the ring or the cage, ”said Vasilevsky.

On the same day, Emelianenko spoke about his preparation for the fight with Kovalenko. According to him, he spars every day and is ready to do everything to win.

On December 12, Russian mixed-style fighter Alexander Shlemenko said that Kovalenko would have a hard time in a fight with Emelianenko. Shlemenko called Emelianenko his favorite. He pointed out that he has a great advantage over Kovalenko, since the opponent is not a professional athlete.

The final tournament within the framework of the REN TV Fight Club super series will take place on December 16 live on the TV channel. The main event will be the fight between Russian MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko and popular video blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko. The fight will take place in the format of “three rounds of three minutes”.

Competitions will be held in Moscow at the Dynamo volleyball arena (Vasilisa Kozhina St., 13). The start is at 19:00. Tickets can be purchased here.