Some three hundred diners will have the opportunity to enjoy the tasting menu designed by the four chefs from the Region of Murcia who hold the highest decoration of the prestigious Michelin guide on the occasion of the celebration of 120 years of LA VERDAD. Pablo González (Cabaña Buenavista 2*), María Gómez (Magoga 1*), Nazario Cano (Odeón 1*) and Juan Guillamón (AlmaMater 1*) will cook together for the first time a special and unprecedented eight-hand menu where we can see some of his best creations.

‘The Dinner of the Stars’ will take place on October 26 at 9:00 p.m. at Finca Buenavista, so González will act as host for his professional colleagues, to whom he has already offered his kitchen and “everything they need.” » to carry out their dishes on such a special night.

Dishes from your recipe books



The four chefs have selected three dishes from their most unique recipe book to create an unrepeatable tasting menu on the first occasion in which all the Michelin-starred chefs in the Region come together in the same kitchen. In this way, the twelve dishes that can be tried are divided into eight appetizers, three main courses and a dessert, although they do not rule out a final surprise as the cherry on top of a gastronomically unique night.

A string quartet will liven up the evening and the menu will consist of a Murcian salad of smoked eel and fresh oregano; sheep’s cheese bonbon, paprika and fig jam; flower of the Cartagena countryside; mullet royal; rice fritter a banda; fish market glazed ribbon with pickled chives; lamb and roe deer messes, pringue and vegetables as starters and marine macaroni carbonara; gallopedro, razor clams and caviar; glazed goat with chickpea crumbs and fritter with cabañil garlic; and, to finish, a dish that will remain a mystery until the 26th called ‘Fuego’ by its creator, Pablo González.

DINNER OF THE STARS

When

On October 26 at 9:00 p.m. at Finca Buenavista. El Palmar (Murcia).

How much

The price of the menu is 120 euros per person and reservations will be made for full tables until capacity is exhausted through Oferplan.

On the other hand, Estrella de Levante will be in charge of refreshing the dinner with its different references and the Jumilla Casa Castillo winery, which was awarded the highest score – one hundred Parker points – in its Pie Franco reference in the last edition of The wine guide will be in charge of selecting the best wines that pair with the dishes prepared by the chefs.

This unprecedented meeting is supported by the ITREM (Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia), Makro and Porsche.