The Argentine team beat Poland 2-0 with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez, for the third date of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and qualified first for the round of 16 of the competition, where the faces before Australia.
The team led by Graham Arnold finished second in a Group D in which everyone considered Denmark classified, accompanying France, and now they will seek to continue making history when they face one of the top candidates to lift this World Cup. Next, his most outstanding footballers.
The great reference that this squad has: he is the goalkeeper and captain of the team. If he plays against Argentina, he will reach 10 matches in World Cups and it will be a historical record for his team (same for Leckie). He is 30 years old.
The Stoke City defender is one of those who will try to neutralize Lionel Andrés Messi. He is 24 years old… and he is 1.98!
The player with the best foot in Australia. The team clearly doesn’t have much associated play and bets more on the pitch, but when it’s their turn to intervene, they hit the mark.
He made the goal of the classification: he received in three quarters of the field with the Danes in retreat. He rocked to one side, to the other and defined with his left foot. He is one of the leaders of the squad, and he will seek to infect his teammates to give the big blow.
