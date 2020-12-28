Elise, florist preparing a bouquet for a detained family in Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS / AFP)

Usually, during the holidays, it is the families of detainees who send a parcel, a gift to the person in prison. Elise decided to do the opposite. She lives in Hong Kong, where more than 10,000 people have been arrested over the past 18 months, for participating in protests against the authoritarianism of the Chinese government, which is gradually eroding the special status of this autonomous territory, which was a colony. British less than 25 years ago.

In prison, they are obviously cut off from everything. Elise, in her thirties, the average age of these protesters, therefore sent free bouquets of flowers at Christmas from the detainees to their families and loved ones. “Those who were arrested”, said Elise, “Often feel guilty about their loved ones. Their parents, their girlfriends are worried, and they cannot do anything from their prison”. So Elise makes bouquets, then ships them. For her, it is not just flowers that she sends, but stories, feelings, the rapprochement between those who are inside and those who are outside. These are very delicate bouquets that Elise creates.

For Christmas, about fifty Hong Kong families received these gifts accompanied by letters, little words that say: “I miss you, I think of you.” Elise’s gesture has a name: Send flowers with you. It is a project that she started last July, but which made perfect sense for Christmas. “I am doing this because they are sacrificing part of their life in the fight for Hong Kong and I hope the locals here will remember that.” Elise, for other bouquets, joined forces with a designer who provided her with maps on which famous activists of the city built along the Pearl River were represented. Perhaps some or some will find Elise’s gesture naive, like an outdated, silly or candid version of “say it with flowers”. Maybe, but it was Christmas after all, and flowers look pretty, especially if they grow on the dung of a rotten year.