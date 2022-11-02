MIAMI, FL – November 2, 2022 – Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) announces today that the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series will take to the track for the 6 Hours of Spa. The legendary Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, has long been at the top of the “favorite” list of drivers from all over the world. This event – the third in the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series – drew some big names on the list of entrants, which was revealed HERE. The Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) and Motorsport Games.

Two-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen will race for the first time this season in Team Redline LMP’s # 1 car (Verstappen / Rietveld / Benecke) and will be joined by R8G Esports owner and IndyCar star Romain Grosjean , who will drive the number 18 car of the R8G Esports LMP team (Grosjean / Hemmingsen / Ozyildorim) on an increasingly stronger grid.

LMP championship leaders, Floyd Vanwall-Burst (Viscaal / Simončič / Pedersen), will look to increase their lead by 2 points over Team Redline, while in the hard-fought GTE category, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team (Kasdorp / Siebel / Jordan) will try to overshadow the disastrous performance at Monza and bring his Porsche back to winning form in Bahrain. BMW Team Redline and SF Velas Esports (Ferrari) are very close, and all the teams led by the manufacturers will aim for victory.

The race takes place on the rFactor 2 platform on the fast and technically demanding 7 km long virtual circuit of Spa-Francorchamps. Full, uninterrupted coverage will begin at 12:30 (GMT) on Saturday 5th November. Expect fireworks, track action and maybe some rain, a real-world chance at Spa, whatever the season!

A total of 40 cars will battle in two different classes: 24 in LMP, with all competitors using an ORECA 07 LMP2 model, and 16 in GTE, with teams choosing between Ferrari, BMW, Porsche and Aston models. Martin Vantage. Support from manufacturers is also guaranteed to teams representing Alpine and Mercedes AMG.

Qualifying will take place on Friday 4th November and all racing actions can be followed on the YouTube channels of the FIA ​​WEC, Le Mans and TraxionGG, on twitch.tv/traxiongg and on various social media channels.

Round 1 – Bahrain 8 Hours, Bahrain – September 17, 2022

Round 2 – Monza 4 Hours, Italy – October 8, 2022

Round 3 – 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium – November 5, 2022

Round 4 – Sebring 500 Miles, USA – December 3, 2022

Round 5 – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual – 14/15 January 2023

Information on the Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a five-round elite global esports series that brings together the best endurance racing and sim racing teams to compete on some of the most famous circuits in the world. Real-world FIA licensed international drivers join elite esports teams to take on classic endurance races for a total prize pool of $ 250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Gamesdeveloper of racing games, publisher and provider of esports ecosystems of official motor racing series around the world, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), creator and organizer of the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).