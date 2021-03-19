Celebrities came up with a way to profitably show the figure in the photo and launched a flash mob. The Sun journalists drew attention to the pictures posted on social networks.

The stars began to be photographed en masse in swimming trunks or shorts, placing them not on the hips, but on the waist, thereby lengthening the length of the legs. According to journalists, this trick also helps them look slimmer and shape their figure.

The described footage, in particular, was shared by the participants of the popular British reality shows Anna Vakili, Chloe Ferry, Ellie Brown and Sophie Kasaei, as well as the entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, her sister is a supermodel Kendall Jenner and others.

For example, the TV star Vakili in his Instagram-Account posted a photo showing a toned body, sitting in a brown bathing suit.

23-year-old Kylie Jenner, in turn, posted on social networks a photo in a similar position in an orange bikini while relaxing. At the same time, a participant in the reality show Chloe Ferry starred in a red swimsuit.

In June 2020, the “lengthening” posture has become a new female trend in social networks. It is known that the position was named Jazz Legs. So, celebrities and bloggers massively published pictures in which they pose in front of a mirror, putting their legs in front of them and leaning backwards.