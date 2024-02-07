The football World Cup for people over 35 years old is a reality. This has been announced and will feature the presence of great figures who have delighted fans in the past and who will return to the fields.

This is the Elite Players Group, also called EPG World Cup, of a group of top-level former footballers and sports businessmen, which will have its first edition in the middle of this year in England.

England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Uruguay They will be the participating teams, as ever champions of the Fifa World Cup.

It will be the opportunity to see legends like Puyol, Lampard, Henry, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Ozil, Cannavaro among many others.

Radamel Falcao García and Carles Puyol.

The venues have not yet been confirmed, although the dates are known. For example, the final will be played on June 11.

Regarding the format, each team will play a minimum of three matches, which will be two 35-minute halves in which seven substitutions will be allowed.

“The EPG World Cup will be full of enthusiasm and excitement for fans, while elite footballers will demonstrate that talent and passion know no limits. Without a doubt, spectators will witness how technical excellence endures over time and how experience accumulated throughout their careers makes these players true masters of the game,” said Sarasola Matías Sarasola, president of the EPG World Cup group.

