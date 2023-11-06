The starry sky that Van Gogh captured in his famous painting is increasingly difficult to contemplate as cities expand and artificial light projects its glow into the skies. The brightness of this lighting, which the first astronauts detected with amazement from space, prevents 80% of the world’s population from clearly seeing the stars and constellations, according to the Atlas that measures the brightness of artificial lights, published in 2016.

A reality faced by the NGO International Dark Sky Association (renamed today as DarkSky), which emerged in the United States more than two decades ago, and today spread across 70 countries, which fights to raise awareness among the population and the authorities of the many evils contained in excessive and often erroneous lighting. We know that it negatively affects the circadian rhythm of light and darkness that governs our lives, alters the behavior of birds, pollinating insects, and plants, and releases enormous amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere. Hence, the association awards with a special certificate, conceived as biosphere reserve or UNESCO heritage qualifications, to those places that protect or recover this nocturnal treasure through a series of actions. Classified as sanctuaries, reserves, parks, urban areas or communities, there are so far 200 places of this type in 22 countries, representing a total of 160,000 square kilometers of protected space (at different levels) from the excesses of artificial light. Susan Serven, head of development and communication at DarkSky, assures by email that the association is expanding at great speed, although certifications are granted in dribs and drabs due to the demanding requirements. In 2018 there were a total of 17 certified places, 27 the following year, 36 in 2021. In 2023, 14 certificates have just been awarded, four of them still unannounced. None in Spain, although Serven assures that there is an application for the Montsec mountain range still being studied. If this certificate is obtained, it would be the second Spanish place to join this list of “dark” places after the town of Albanyà (Girona), in Alt Empordà, which achieved it six years ago. Pau Bosch, director of the Albanyà Astronomical Observatory, says that it all started with a change in the lighting at the Bassegoda Park campsite, located in the area. Thinking of their guests, who were prevented from resting by the nighttime birdsong, their then owners “decided to replace the high color temperature lights, oriented towards the sky, with low pressure sodium vapor lights, amber in color, that were pointed at the ground,” Bosch details by email. The nocturnal songs of birds ended, and “some species of butterflies that had been missing from the valley for years returned, such as the Graellsia isabelae.” From there, “after taking the appropriate measures, and making the required lighting changes in the town, DarkSky was requested to be a dark sky park, which was granted in 2017.”

Albanyà, located at the bottom of a valley, boasts today of its dark sky. “If on a clear night in Barcelona you can see 50 stars, here you can see up to 3,500,” says Bosch, proud that the Empordà town is part of a group of places internationally famous for their contribution to sustainability. Albanyà is also a must-see destination for astrotourism lovers thanks to its observatory, which allows you to contemplate the starry skies with a precision that would have thrilled Van Gogh.

