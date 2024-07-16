The overwhelming victory of the Labour Party in the last general election in the United Kingdom already provides lessons for centrist and centre-left parties beyond its borders. Whether this will be relevant in the long term or not depends on the ability of Prime Minister Keir Starmer to solve his country’s economic problems, a difficult task indeed.

To their credit, the Conservatives showed respect for democracy by accepting defeat. The leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, himself graciously congratulated Starmer even before the vote count was final. It is impossible to imagine a scenario in which Donald Trump would do the same in this year’s US presidential election. Many Republicans are already preparing to deny any electoral defeat next November (further undermining the already low level of trust in institutions of the Americans), so the British example reminds us that we must never accept this kind of behavior as normal. The US media and civil society have an obligation to denounce the anti-democratic behavior of Trump and his allies on every occasion.

Labour’s swift recovery under Starmer also offers valuable lessons. Taking over from Jeremy Corbyn in 2020, just after the party’s worst defeat since 1935, Starmer emphasised moderation and policies to improve the economy and public services. His victory shows that it is possible to win elections without turning to extremism. He promised to work to make democracy work better for everyone.

It’s a powerful message. My own recent research shows that people become much more pro-democratic when they see democracy working properly and delivering in terms of economic growth, stability, public services and low levels of inequality and corruption. The same formula has worked well for workers’ parties and social democrats elsewhere. The birth of the oft-told Nordic model It dates back to the electoral victories of workers’ parties in Denmark, Sweden and Norway almost 100 years ago. These parties first moved away from the harsh ideas and rhetoric of the left. Then, once in power, they delivered on the concrete improvements they had promised.

British left must make humanitarian case for allowing refugees in

In Sweden, social democracy was forged in the crucible of the Great Depression. The Workers’ Party – which had broken with its Marxist roots 20 years earlier – campaigned on macroeconomic stability, more jobs and wage growth. After delivering on these promises, it became the country’s largest governing party.

The Norwegian Labour Party carved out a path much like its British cousin in 2024. After campaigning on a hard-left platform and losing more than 20% of its MPs in the 1930 election, it underwent a rapid rehabilitation. In 1935, a completely different party came to power campaigning on school reform, welfare programmes and jobs. Through its historic “people’s school reform”, it raised the quality of education in economically less developed parts of the country, earning it the lasting support of many voters. Social democracy has remained the dominant model in Norway ever since.

Transforming a party is hard. For Starmer, it meant sidelining Corbyn and making clear that far-left extremism would be off the agenda. Starmer endured many months of widespread criticism from the left, but he stood firm. Now comes an even bigger test. The significance of Labour’s victory will ultimately depend on whether the party delivers on its promises, especially when it comes to reviving economic growth. The UK’s economic performance over the past 14 years of Conservative rule has been largely disappointing. Income growth per capita It has been slow, and the country’s leaders have failed to address an obvious productivity problem: growth in output per hour worked is poor compared with that of the United States, France or Germany.

Labour has acknowledged that a lack of public and private investment underlies the UK’s anaemic employment and productivity situation, and has strong ideas for kick-starting a robust economic recovery. But to fund the public investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure and technology that Starmer has promised, the government will need to raise its tax revenues. Starmer may therefore have to backtrack on his promise not to raise taxes on workers.

If so, it should point out that no advanced economy can achieve sustained, dynamic growth without innovation. Vietnam and China have been able to take advantage of mature technologies and low-cost labor, but high-income economies do not have this option. They must innovate or accept being left behind on the global technological frontier. While specializing in financial services can provide a boost, the benefits are temporary. And as the British example shows, becoming a financial center for the money of Russian oligarchs, petrostates, and tax evaders brings with it a host of social ills.

Innovation is easier said than done, though. Despite the previous government’s emphasis on artificial intelligence, the UK is lagging behind in the technology race; no amount of government emphasis will miraculously change things. Instead, the UK needs a coherent long-term strategy aimed at finding a niche in the broader innovation economy. Success will require more than just old-fashioned industrial policy supporting specific companies or sectors.

There are also potential systemic flaws in Labour’s plans to make democracy work better. The British electorate has once again signalled that it is very concerned about immigration. One reason the Conservatives did so badly is that Nigel Farage’s populist, anti-immigration Reform UK party did so well. If the Conservatives had captured much of the Reform UK vote, they would have won the election.

As in the rest of Europe, the British right will face increasing pressure to move further to the right, and Labour and other centrist politicians will have to prepare for this shift. Election after election has shown that ignoring public views on immigration is not a viable strategy. Labour must make the humanitarian case for allowing refugees in, while also promising greater transparency and control over immigration in general. Finding the right communication strategy and the right principles to guide its immigration policy will be one of the new government’s biggest challenges. As someone who previously served as a human rights lawyer and chief prosecutor in charge of law and order issues, Starmer may be particularly well-qualified to succeed where others have failed.

Daron Acemogluprofessor of economics at MIT, is the author (with Simon Johnson) of Power and progress. Our millennia-long struggle for technology and prosperity (Deusto, 2023).

© Project Syndicate, 2024. www.project-syndicate.org

