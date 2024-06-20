Season 4 of The Boys has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes that will be made available every Thursday until the season finale scheduled for mid-July. With the arrival of new episodes narga_lifestream thought it best to share his dazzling display on social media Starlight cosplay.

Anne January, better known as Starlight in the world of The Boys, is a character that doesn’t need long introductions among fans of the series. She possesses the power to control the electrical energy around her, absorbing it and releasing it against her opponents causing powerful explosions. Unlike most of the members of The Seven, the well-known group of American superheroes, her actions are guided by noble intentions: her vocation is to protect people rather than pursue fame and personal enrichment as her colleagues do her.