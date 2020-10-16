“The important thing is that the best ones we introduce are going in the right direction, especially looking towards 2021.” This was the first analysis carried out by Mattia Binotto of the 2020 Efiel GP, a test where despite Charles Leclerc once again saving the Prancing Horse’s furniture thanks to his seventh position, the SF1000 confirmed that the Maranello technicians, in addition to improve power unit, they must perform progress in tire management.

Leclerc suffered throughout the Nurburgring event serious problems reaching the temperature window of the tiresA setback that forced the young Monesgasque to significantly reduce his speed and even change the strategy initially designed by the department led by Iñaki Rueda.

These inconveniences reached such a point that the car number 16 was, on average, two and a half seconds slower than Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in the 44 laps that both drivers completed at the track located in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate before the Safety Car appeared to remove Lando Norris’s damaged McLaren. A disadvantage that in Sebastian Vettel’s case increased to almost three seconds.

Despite this deficit and that for some time the north of Italy has trusted everything to the 2022 regulatory change, Binotto confirmed in Germany that Leclerc and Vettel will continue to test new parts at Portimao. Everything to try to fix the disaster of 2020 next season, an edition where Carlos Sainz already knows that he will drive a car that, in addition to a new propeller, it will have important modifications in its rear part.

“It will be allowed to spend what we call two tokens for chassis modifications. That is, to intervene in two critical areas of the car to improve it. You may want to position the radiators differently, change the wheelbase and distribute the weights or you could spend a development token on the brakes to renew them and another token on the nose to do it differently. Right now we are deciding where to intervene to improve the current project. We are looking to redesign the rear of the car. We are going to redesign that area because we think it is a promising area to increase the margin of performance “, has corroborated Simone Resta, responsible for the design of the chassis, in ‘Autosprint’.