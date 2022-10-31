There are several series that the company DC has recently managed on different streaming platforms and television networks, this normally with adaptations in the CW. This happened a few months ago with the cancellation of bat-womanand now star girl is meeting the same fate, something that is sure to disappoint fans.

This series will end with its third season, with the new episodes airing weekly with a planned ending for the December 7th. The series, created by Geoff Johnsis starring brec bassingeris the character that launched Johns’ career as a comics writer when he created her in 1999, inspired by his sister who died in a plane crash in 1996.

cancellation of star girl comes less than a month after Nexstar Half Group completed its acquisition of the chain. It is added to series like The Flash, Riverdale and Nancy Drew, which are also ending. However, unlike other adaptations, the writers have been given plenty of notice to give it an ending.

This is what Johns had to say about it:

Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the changes brewing, we knew this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and delivered what I think is the best season of Stargirl yet, with full creative closure. The cast and crew are extraordinary and I would like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible, with grace, strength, and humor, exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and honor my beloved late sister, and I am beyond grateful to the press and fans who have always stood by us through three incredible seasons. Most series never get that far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the community of fans it has created.

Remember that the first two seasons are available on HBOMax.

Via: dead line

Publisher’s note: When managers change in any company there are always abrupt changes, this has also happened in Warner Bros. Discovery when they began to cancel many series. So at least I hope that the series will be given a decent ending.