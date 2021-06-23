The trailer for Starfield what Xbox and Bethesda presented during their conference E3 2021 he certainly looked very good. Although we didn’t see as much as we would have liked, the environments shown gave us an idea of ​​what to expect from this next sci-fi adventure. With a trailer so well done, many of us believed that it had been rendered using CGI, but one of its designers assured that everything was created with the title’s graphics engine.

When the trailer was released, Todd howard claimed everything had been captured in-game, but many refused to believe it. Now, Keith Beltramini, senior lighting artist, posted on his profile ArtStation that indeed, everything seen was running in real time.

Beltramini He said he created the lighting for the trailer for Starfield using only its graphics engine, without any kind of cinematographic tool.

“I did the lighting for the Starfield trailer. Using our own Creation Engine 2, we created it entirely with game footage without any cinematic tools. Working closely with the director, Istvan Pely, I assisted in the art direction with the lighting. “

Starfield goes on sale on November 11, 2022 for Xbox and PC.

Via: Keith beltramini