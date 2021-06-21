From Bethesda they confirm that no cinematographic tool has been used for the material shown.

Starfield was one of the great E3 bombings and the game with which Xbox opened its conference. We finally got to see the first trailer for Bethesda’s new IP, since so far we had only seen a brief teaser with the game’s logo and nothing else in about two years of silence. The video is true that it leaves you wanting more, since it is an introductory sequence with a character on a ship and without any gameplay, but the studio has confirmed an important detail: what we saw was created by the game engine.

A) Yes confirms it Keith Beltramini, Lighting Artist at Bethesda Game Studios, and who assures that the Starfield trailer seen at E3 2021 is made “entirely with the game’s engine with our own Creation Engine 2 and without using cinematographic tools”, so it rules out that it could be a CGI or similar creation and evidence that what we saw will be how we will see the game when it is on sale at the end of 2022. Although now, it only remains to see it in motion and in action, exploring planets and facing all kinds of enemies.

From Bethesda they have given new details of the game after its first trailerAlthough in the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 we are left wanting more, from Bethesda they have been making statements that serve to give us an idea of ​​what this will bring us sci-fi adventure. In the mouth of Todd Howard, director of the project, we have also known that it will be “a role-playing game a little harder than what we have normally done. It has some really great character systems,” assured the creative.

We will have to wait. We will see it moving before with a presentation to be confirmed, but what is certain is that Starfield will arrive in stores on November 11, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X | S, being available from its premiere on Game Pass, a service that you can get for one euro for the first three months.

