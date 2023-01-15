Hilary Swank, about to give birth to twins, says she is proud to give hope to women over 40 who, like her, dream of becoming mothers

As the whole world knows by now, the famous American actress Hilary Swank is pregnant not only with a child, but also with twins. The news was disclosed last October, but now that the long-awaited date is getting closer and closer, the fervor is increasing. On her pregnancy, which we remember arrived at the age of 48, the star returned to speak at the beginning of last week, on the occasion of the 2023 Golden Globes awards ceremony.

The world of cinema and in particular the American one is full of stars who have made, are making and will make the history of the seventh art for a long time. Among the brightest, there is undoubtedly the beautiful and talented Hilary Swank.

The actress certainly doesn’t need big introductions. Many hugely successful films in which she starred and as many i roles which made it famous all over the world.

In particular, those in are mentioned Million Dollar Baby by Clint Eastwood and in Boys Don’t Cry by Kimberly Peirce, which earned her the most prestigious award an actor can aspire to, the Oscar.

Hilary has been married since 2018 to the businessman Philip Schneider and today, at the age of 48, she is preparing to live one of the dreams she has always had, that of becoming a mother.

The announcement of the pregnancy had arrived at the beginning of last October, when she was a guest in an episode of Good Morning America and shouted to everyone his joy at the happy news. He also added that he would not have been dealing with a single child, but even with twins.

Hilary Swank and the beautiful message for women like her

March is approaching and with him the long-awaited day when the beautiful Hilary will finally be able to embrace her children. Whenever she can, the actress proudly displays her baby bump. She did it too last Tuesday, when she beamed and beautiful she walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2023.

Interviewed, she talked about her pregnancy and explained that it is her honor to know of instill hope to all those women who, like her, dream of having a baby even if they are well over 40.