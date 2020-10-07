Porn actress and stripper Stormy Daniels, who previously told about sex with US President Donald Trump, reacted sharply to the words of the first lady of America Melania Trump about her.

According to information “Gazety.ru”, we are talking about the publication of a recording of a telephone conversation between the wife of the American president and her friend Stephanie Winston Volkoff: “Go google and you will read this. Annie Leibovitz filmed a whore from porn, she will be in one of the issues, in September or October “… It was about a photo shoot for Vogue magazine. Melania Trump was outraged by the attention given to strippers by the leading mass media.

After that, Stormy Daniels posted a post on Twitter with the following content: “Ha ha ha! Although I was not paid to have sex and, therefore, I am not technically a “prostitute”, I will consider this to be what you are on a daily basis. You sold your ***** and your soul … And everything is according to the law. Keep talking about me. By the way, I love your new buffers. Will you post (more) nudity? Lol “.

Hahaha! Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a “hooker” I’ll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your pussy AND your soul… and I’m legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol – Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 6, 2020

Photo via Twitter Stormy Daniels.



1518

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter