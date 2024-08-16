Ubisoft has released a trailer introducing the galaxy of Star Wars Outlaws and the fascinating scenarios that we will have the opportunity to explore during the campaign, in the shoes of the outlaw Kay Vess.

From the vast forests of Akiva, with their settlements and ancient ruins, to the boundless valleys of Toshara, to be travelled at full speed aboard a Speeder; from the snowy landscapes of Kijimi to the arid desert expanses of Tatooinealways ready to surprise us with some unexpected threat.

As anticipated by this video, the tie-in by Massive Entertainment There will certainly be no lack of variety on the landscape frontbut the differences between the locations will not be limited to aesthetics and atmospheres, but will go much deeper.

In fact, each planet and each moon will present peculiar characters and situationscrime syndicates to contact for new assignments and hidden adventures to unlock, for those who want to get the most out of the Star Wars Outlaws experience.