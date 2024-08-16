Ubisoft has released a trailer introducing the galaxy of Star Wars Outlaws and the fascinating scenarios that we will have the opportunity to explore during the campaign, in the shoes of the outlaw Kay Vess.
From the vast forests of Akiva, with their settlements and ancient ruins, to the boundless valleys of Toshara, to be travelled at full speed aboard a Speeder; from the snowy landscapes of Kijimi to the arid desert expanses of Tatooinealways ready to surprise us with some unexpected threat.
As anticipated by this video, the tie-in by Massive Entertainment There will certainly be no lack of variety on the landscape frontbut the differences between the locations will not be limited to aesthetics and atmospheres, but will go much deeper.
In fact, each planet and each moon will present peculiar characters and situationscrime syndicates to contact for new assignments and hidden adventures to unlock, for those who want to get the most out of the Star Wars Outlaws experience.
The adventure will continue with the Season Pass
As announced by Ubisoft a few days ago, Star Wars Outlaws will receive two expansions that will add more content to the adventure of Kay Vess, also featuring the appearance of iconic characters from the Star Wars universe.
The two packs (titled Wild Card and A Pirate’s Fortune) can be purchased individually or downloaded as part of the Season Passwhich will also include several other DLCs with in-game items and the additional mission Jabba’s Gambit.
Waiting for the release, scheduled for August 30th on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, have you read our latest Star Wars Outlaws hands-on?
