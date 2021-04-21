Since its release in 2003 for PC and the Original Xbox, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has remained one of the most popular Star Wars video games of all time. Although, several months ago we learned that Aspyr would be developing a new KOTOR on a AAA budget, due to the great fame that this saga has always had and the desire of the fans to enjoy a new installment. But this has not been here, since now, several statements have indicated that Aspyr would also be working on the Star Wars KOTOR remake.
Expert and well-known Jason Schreier confirmed in a chat with MinnMax’s Ben Hanson via Youtube, which is currently developing a remake of Star Wars KOTOR. Schreier himself was the one who indicated that the Aspyr Media studio is the one behind the development of this highly anticipated Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake. For those who do not know this developer, Aspyr is known for porting and remastering old Star Wars games among others to new platforms. Only in this 2021 he has already worked on games like Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse and Star Wars: Republic Commando.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jason Schreier is unwilling or unable to share more details beyond this “unofficial” confirmation, so we will have to keep waiting for the first details of the Star Wars KOTOR remake. Finally we remind you that Star Wars the Force Unleashed 3 would be in development According to the expert Daniel Richtman, in addition EA would already be at work with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order II.
