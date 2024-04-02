Three years ago, fans of the distant galaxies were very excited by the revelation of a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicand the original counterpart has been one of the most loved over time, so having it with the benefits of PS5 It was an incredible thing to think about. However, the project has been restarted on more than one occasion, moving from one studio to another, which has raised the question of whether it will really go on sale or whether cancellation will be imminent.

Through a new interview, the executive director of Saber Interactive, Matthew Karchhas mentioned that users can rest assured, because after Embracer Group If the studio sold, they have taken the game to their projects, so there are no problems restarting it again. Adding that everything is going as it should, so they are currently active in the project and it will be launched as planned several years ago.

Here what was mentioned:

It is clear and obvious that we are working on this. It has appeared in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we are dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations.

This is a description of the original:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic or as it is popularly called, KOTOR, is a Star Wars RPG developed by BioWare. It is inspired by a period little explored in the films: the Old Republic, that is, 400 years before the Skywalker saga -the nine Lucasfilm films-. Its round-based combat system is inspired by Wizards of the Coast's Star Wars Roleplaying Game, but it was most surprising due to the powerful narrative and the influence of our decisions, whether through actions or dialogues. This defines the alienation of our character, and not only between the Jedi and the Sith, it also included the gray Jedi, an intermediate point between the light side and the dark side.

For now Karch has not offered more details about this large-scale remake, but assures that there are no problems with its creation, this leaves the window of opportunity to be able to show the game in places like Disney D23 Or until Celebration of Star Wars It won't take long for it to be carried out.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It is a relief that the project is still standing and that fans will finally have that project with renewed graphics and even better implemented gameplay. We will have to wait some time to see any progress, but it will surely be worth it.