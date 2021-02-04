It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan, even more so with the possibility that a Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is on the way. Star Wars fans have received a great deal of content in recent months. From The Mandalorian to the recent High Republic, there are many Star Wars projects underway right now and in the future it looks like there will be even more. News about Star Wars video games has also skyrocketed in recent weeks.
Lucasfilm Games announced that it will be working with Ubisoft on an open-world Star Wars game, and EA confirmed that it will continue to publish Star Wars projects after its exclusivity agreement expires. And reportedly, too a remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is in development, and it looks like the developer is a veteran of Star Wars games.
EA will look to offer a totally new experience in its next Star Wars games
The Remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic would be in the hands of Aspyr Media
According to a thread from ResetEra, Aspyr Media, the developers behind the Star Wars ports Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, are developing the rumored Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake. A Resetera thread is the source of this speculation, along with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier who was involved giving probable approval of this message. But not everything is hearsay. In a report detailing the Embracer Group’s acquisition of Aspyr Media, Aspyr Media is officially confirmed to be working on a project based on pre-existing intellectual property.
“Aspyr currently has several games in development, including a major game development project underway with a budget of approximately $ 70 million that is expected to become significant for the entire group.”
With Schreier’s approving comment and confirmation that Aspyr Media is working on an established IP, it seems likely that a remake of Knights of the Old Republic is the next project for Aspyr Media. It was Schreier who recently said that a studio outside of EA is working on the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic project and that we will never guess who the studio is. Your comment on the ResetEra thread seems to point to Aspyr Media being involved.
Lucasfilm Games has more announcements to make this year including more Star Wars games
