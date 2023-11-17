A few years ago, one of the most eagerly anticipated games was announced for the PlayStation 5, a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which hasn’t been talked about much since the original reveal, nothing beyond a small teaser. And the passing of the months was precisely a factor of concern for those who wanted news, which leads us precisely to the fact that the project would be practically dead.

This is more certain due to the comments of a well-known industry reporter, Jeff Grubb, who during the podcast programs has commented that no one is working on the video game, that is, that nothing is being done with it. In fact, weeks ago it had been mentioned that development had been restarted due to a matter of Embracer Group was involved with the founding group, and they carried out a business restructuring themselves.

Here what was mentioned:

I just want to clarify, there is no work on this game at this time. Just say. This game is not being worked on in any way, at any studio.

To be clearer with the development problems, the developers, Aspyr Media were in charge of the project before Embracer Group transferred the game to Saber Interactive in August 2022. After this news, nothing more has been heard about the game, which makes everyone believe that it is a dead project. This is at least until the big publishers say otherwise through a statement or an upcoming teaser video with some progress.

For now, let’s say that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is on an indefinite hiatus.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It’s sad that for now nothing is being done with the video game, because I think it was one of the most anticipated in many years. However, there must be problems with companies, which is why it is not going back or forward.