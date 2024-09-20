The first installment of Star Wars It represented a fight between George Lucas and the elements (at the beginning of the shooting in the desert not even R2D2 worked, a storm destroyed the sets and the Algerian Army showed up with a sour face asking about those strange weapons near their border), against himself (he did countless script treatments until he found the right tone), against the actors (who considered The Force thing ridiculous); but above all it was a merciless battle against the big Hollywood corporations.

The screenwriter Laurent Hopman and the cartoonist Renaud Roche They achieved well-deserved success in France with the comic The Wars of Luke in which they investigate one of the most profitable sagas in the history of cinema, a personal adventure in which the studio he worked for never believed and which went ahead thanks to the support of his producer, Alan Ladd Junioragainst the advice of the Twentieth Century Fox board of directors. The studio did everything it could to scuttle the film: they thought they had already lost enough money on that space nonsense and their intention was to turn off the tap and end the project.

The comic, an investigation carried out completely independently of George Lucas and Disney, the current owner of the franchise, may not offer huge news for those who know the name and date of birth of all the creatures that appear in the bar of mos eisley; but it is a fascinating read for fans of the saga or for anyone interested in one of the great cultural battles of all time: the one that pits a visionary and quixotic creator against the industry, which seeks to annul him, because he tries to find new paths, and they only want to travel along those they already know.

At the end of the reading, it is inevitable to visualize the enormous paradox that the book poses (without expressing it explicitly at any time): an individual creation, made against the big production companies, against fashions, in which nobody trusted, except its creator, George Lucas, his wife, the editor Marcia Lucas, and his friend Steven Spielberg (the moment when he shows the film to his film colleagues for the first time is memorable and almost all of them, including Brian de Palma, consider the film to be a disaster) becomes the biggest success in the history of cinema to, decades later, be devoured by a multinational, which transforms the film into amusement parks, series and films that tirelessly copy each other.

Interior illustration of the book ‘The Wars of Lucas’, by Laurent Hopman and Renaud Roche (Norma Editorial). Laurent Hopman and Renaud Roche (NORMA EDITORIAL)

Star Wars (Star Wars) has fallen into its own dark side and has become the opposite of the spirit with which it was created. Its fate is an accurate portrait of today’s Hollywood, a machine to make remakesspecial effects festivals, which all seem like the same endless and boring movie. When the success of the film exploded, despite the fact that it was only distributed in a few theaters and Lucas thought that it had been thrown away, the executives of Fox called Ladd junior to order because he had given the director all the rights to the sequels and the merchandising“Given that they are making a fortune off of their vision and talent, I think they have not come out badly,” he replied.

But, beyond the conclusions that the reader reaches, the comic is above all a celebration of creative freedom, of imagination, of perseverance, of the fight against the elements. Rewrite after rewrite, Lucas is portrayed as a perfectionist, who was clear from the beginning about the story he wanted to tell. Perhaps the best definition of what he represents Star Wars Marcia Lucas, watching Lucas share the huge profits from the film between the cast and crew. “He is a dreamer who never wanted all this. Success and money are of no importance to him, with the film he only wanted to recapture the magic of his childhood.” A dream that was shared by millions of viewers around the world and has now become an industry.

