The star of the show “Ural dumplings” Dmitry Sokolov found himself on the territory of the Sredneuralsky monastery, which was taken by storm by the security forces to detain the disgraced former schema-monk Sergius (Romanov). Reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

Sokolov said that he caught the moment of the arrival of law enforcement officers. He and his wife are supporters of Father Sergius.

Also, according to the channel, the security forces detained the father of German (Lazarev), an associate of Father Sergius.

On the night of December 29, the disgraced former schema-monk Sergius (Romanov), who seized the Sredneuralsky nunnery in the Sverdlovsk region, was detained by special forces. The monastery was taken by storm, the territory around the temple was cordoned off. The reason for the detention was a video posted on Youtube, in which Sergiy calls on his supporters to “die for Russia.”

In August, Sokolov headed negotiations with a representative of the Yekaterinburg diocese, near the building of which a rally of supporters of the disgraced father Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) was held. In June, he personally came to the captured monastery. Later Sokolov explained that he was the spiritual child of a priest.

The founder of the Sredneuralsky nunnery, Father Sergiy, publicly denied the coronavirus and cursed those who wanted to close churches during the pandemic. Later he was deprived of the rank of schema-abbot and accused of seizing the monastery. In relation to Sergius, several pre-investigation checks began at once on the fact of reports of possible crimes that he, presumably, committed in the monastery, including reports on the torture of children in the monastery he had captured. Despite this, his supporters still refuse to leave the monastery.