The star of “Ural Dumplings” Brekotkin said that he could not decide to leave his job

The star of the humorous project “Ural Dumplings”, comedian Dmitry Brekotkin, said that he could not decide to leave his permanent job for the sake of creativity when he played in KVN. He talks about his torment told in an interview with the publication “7 Days”.

Brekotkin explained that before humor became his main occupation, he worked as a construction foreman and at the same time played in KVN. In those years, it was very difficult for him to decide to quit his job and engage in creativity.

“It was painful to decide to do this. At a construction site, you are a foreman, a foreman, this is your work – concrete, tangible. What is KVN? Well, we’ll go to the concert. And then what?” — the comedian spoke about his experiences.

When it became difficult to combine work and performances, Brekotkin left the construction site. He called the decision “a step into the abyss” and emphasized that he was greatly influenced by the words of his colleague Andrei Rozhkov, who said that “you can’t sit on two chairs.” “At some point, he decisively kicked one of the chairs out from under me,” he concluded.

Earlier, Rozhkov spoke about an invitation to the comedy show Comedy Club. He said that he was invited to the program by comedian Alexander Revva, with whom he showed comedy numbers.