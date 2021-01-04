The star of the show “Ural dumplings” on the STS TV channel Andrei Rozhkov, against the background of the lack of earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic, got a job at a skating rink. He published the corresponding video on his page on the social network Instagram…

In the video, the artist complained that due to the lack of corporate events, he “contracted” as a skating rink filler. According to him, they “pay normally” there. “The work is good, for the kids,” added Rozhkov and congratulated the subscribers on the New Year.

In September, Andrei Rozhkov said that he began to work as an electrician due to the lack of concert performances. Rozhkov said that he is an electrician of the third category. So he ridiculed Russian show business stars who complained about poverty due to bans on events.

During the pandemic in Russian show business, there were regular reports of the difficult financial situation of actors, musicians and other cultural figures. So, producer Iosif Prigogine at the end of May complained that many artists were in a terrible situation and that “even the top ten most popular and sought-after stars are practically in poverty today.”