And while Al-Sakhiri (28 years old) announced that he would leave Cologne after four years spent with him, the German club published, last week, a video clip on his account on the “Instagram” site, which included impressive farewell phrases for his Tunisian player, as well as decisive goals for the Tunisian player in the German League and the Conference League. European.

The Cologne club, which has achieved outstanding results since Al-Sakhiri joined it in 2019, thanked the owner of the number 28, referring to the brilliance of the Tunisian international with the team in the number 28 shirt, describing the player as “one of the most active elements in the movement on the green rectangle and the most generous of them.”

The most famous “Bundesliga” stars go the distance

Al-Sakhiri joined the ranks of Colin in 2019, coming from French Montpellier, and signed a four-year contract, which extends until June of this year, with a deal of 6 million euros, but his marketing value doubled in the current season to reach 13 million euros, according to sites specialized in evaluating and marketing players. Given the impressive level shown this year.

In his last season with Cologne, Al-Sakhiri played 32 matches in the German Premier League, the last of which was on May 27, which ended in a loss to champion Bayern Munich 2-1, so that the team finished the league race in 11th place with 42 points.

The Tunisian player finished the season as Cologne’s top scorer with 7 goals, ahead of the forwards despite his position as a midfielder.

Al-Sakhiri participated in 7 matches in the European Conference League and one match in the German Cup.

The Tunisian national team player achieved records thanks to which he surpassed the top stars in the German stadiums, as he ranked first as the player who covered the most distances in the league race, with a distance of 393.6 km, in front of Hertha Berlin player Lucas Tozart, with a distance of 388.3, ​​then the star of Bayern Munich and the Manchaft team, Joshua Kimmich, who covered a distance of 385 km. In his total matches in the Bundesliga.

Over the course of 4 years, Al-Sakhiri played 133 matches in Colin’s shirt in all competitions, during which he scored 20 goals.

To the Spanish La Liga or the Italian Calcio?

A number of specialists in player transfer companies and football star agents revealed that Al-Sakhiri rejected an official offer from the French club Lyon, while he is still discussing two offers from Rome, Italy, and Seville, Spain.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the former assistant coach of the Tunisian national team, Adel Al-Sulaimi, confirmed that “the career that Al-Skhiri fought with Colin is worthy of placing him among the best players of his team in recent seasons, but rather one of the best players in the German Premier League.”

Al-Sulaimi, who supervised Al-Sakhiri’s training with the Carthage Eagles between 2020 and 2022, added: “What Al-Sakhiri achieved in terms of numbers, whether in the number of goals or the matches he played in the current season, which were 32 games out of 34, confirms the technical and physical value, and it is not surprising that he was chosen in the ideal squad for the season.” 2022-2023″.

According to Al-Sulaimi, “After 4 years in Cologne, I think the time has come for the player to go through another experience and a new and greater challenge. His abilities qualify him to play in the largest clubs in Italy, and in several Spanish clubs. He has a large football stock and good physical capabilities, and he will leave a big void in Cologne.”

The Italian journalist specializing in news of player transfers, Fabrizio Romano, said that the Roma club, led by its famous coach Jose Mourinho, made an attractive offer to Al-Sakhiri, pending that the negotiations reach advanced stages during the coming weeks and after the end of the player’s official contract with Colin at the end of this month, adding that there are contacts. With other clubs, most notably Sevilla, Spain.

A remarkable football career