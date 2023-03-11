Actor Georgy Dronov said that he was comfortable filming with Vladimir Epifantsev

The star of the Voronin series, actor Georgy Dronov, said that he was comfortable working with his colleague Vladimir Epifantsev. The actor shared the details in a conversation with Teleprogramma.pro.

During an interview, Dronov said that it is easier for him to work with famous actors than with children who are just starting their film career. In one of the series, the actor first played with Epifantsev, he left a positive impression of working with him.

“Before that, I had not worked with Volodya Epifantsev. And I was pleasantly surprised that, despite all the outward aggressiveness and brutality, he is a wonderful, wonderful partner who both hears and sees and does not say: quietly, move away, I am in the frame, ”said Dronov.

Earlier, Dronov was dissatisfied with the way visitors from other regions relate to Moscow. He stated that he did not like the large number of people in the capital, as communications in the city are designed for certain standards. To resolve the issue, the actor suggested creating comfortable living conditions in other cities.