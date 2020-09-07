Andrey Rozhkov, a member of the Uralskiye Pelmeni collective, mentioned that the artists are actually going by means of a disaster, they don’t have any work in any respect. He made the corresponding assertion on his Instagram account.

On this regard, in keeping with Rozhkov, he needed to recall the abilities of working as an electrician of the third class. It’s famous that the actor is at present moonlighting as an electrician.

The artist additionally recalled that he has an training on this specialty, since he studied to be an electrician in a coaching and manufacturing plant.

Earlier, consultants named the professions and areas of labor through which it’s quickest to discover a part-time job.