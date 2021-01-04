Andrei Rozhkov, a member of the Uralskiye Pelmeni collective, said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he got a job as a rink filler.

The artist posted the corresponding video on his official Instagram page.

Rozhkov noted that he was forced to find a part-time job due to the lack of performances and corporate events.

“They pay well, by the way, the job is good, for the kids,” he added.

Last fall, Andrei Rozhkov also talked about his part-time job as an electrician.

Let us remind you that earlier the ex-director of Uralskiye dumplings Sergey Netievsky accused the new project manager of withdrawing funds from the accounts of the production company.