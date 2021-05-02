The star of the popular Russian reality show “Boys” and the host of the show “Revizorro” Ksenia Milas, who was put on the wanted list on suspicion of stabbing, got in touch. The post appeared on her page in Instagram…

The TV presenter posted a photo from Thailand in which she posed in a swimsuit in the pool. “Respect is not only words, but also actions! It’s hard to fake caring without genuine feeling. PS. I miss the sea, do you? ” – she wrote in the description of the photo.

Milas’s subscribers, in turn, began to ask her about what actually happened to her friend Maria Efimenko. “Your truth is very different from mine,” – replied the celebrity to the user of the network.

On May 1, information appeared that Ksenia Milas allegedly inflicted several wounds on another girl. The conflict took place at the house of DJ Yana Borodina. She invited three friends to visit her. During the party, the girls quarreled, and one of them – presumably Milas – stabbed Efimenko with a knife. She received injuries to her back and arms, which is why she is currently in the hospital.