Jordan Cashmyer, the star of the 16-year-old pregnant show, has died at the age of 26

The star of the TV show that aired on MTV, 16 years pregnant, Jordan Cashmyer is dead at the age of 26 years. It was his mother who gave the sad announcement, with a heartbreaking message on social media. Many are now showing affection and closeness to the family.

The girl in addition to having had one daughter in 2014, she had another baby girl last year. She was engaged again to a boy named Michael.

In 2014, Jordan Cashmyer participated in the well-known program, recounting the very moment he found out about to be pregnant of his daughter Genevieve Shae Taylor, born then on March 7, 2014.

He was having an affair with Derek Taylor, but after the end of the program, the two are left. Besides, the kids were also having a moment of economic difficulty. In fact, their child has been entrusted to his paternal grandparents.

Jordan Cashmyer after the loss of her daughter, she became addict, she was arrested several times and also suffered from mental problems. All these difficulties also led to it prostitution many times.

In the end it is detoxified in 2020 and the following year he had another daughter. Little Lyla was born of Jordan’s love with a boy named Michael.

Jordan Cashmyer’s mother’s heartbreaking message on social media

I got a call last night that no parent ever wants. My eldest daughter, Jordan, passed away and was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever lose a child, EVER. Please pray for us as we navigate this terrible tragedy. Understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children and the members of our beautiful family.

Also an coroner confirmed the tragic loss a TMZ, but the cause behind this tragic death it still seems to be shrouded in mystery.