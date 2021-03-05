Moonshiners star Lance Waldroup has died at the age of 30. Reported by The Independent.

A recent release was shown on television in memory of the man. The death of a participant in the television project was reported by his father. Waldrope, 30, died at home. No cause of death has been reported.

For the farewell ceremony, the Waldrope family began fundraising online. The funeral will be held on Sunday, March 7th. It is noted that in the family of the reality star, his sister Lindsey and brother Lamar also died early – at the age of 11 and 20, respectively.

The Moonshiners program tells about real people who continue to produce alcoholic beverages on their own equipment. The TV show has been running on Discovery since December 2011. Waldrope appeared regularly in episodes of the project from 2012 to 2018.

