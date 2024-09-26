Star of the TV series “The Investigation” Evgeny Volovenko caused a drunken brawl on board an airplane

Actor Yevgeny Volovenko, known for his episodic roles in the TV series “The Trace”, “Daddy’s Daughters” and other major projects, caused a disturbance on board an airplane. This reports Telegram channel SHOT.

According to the publication, the artist, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, tried to open the door of the plane, and also wanted to smoke on board “for a bribe” to the crew. As SHOT reports, yesterday morning 52-year-old Volovenko was flying from Moscow to Khabarovsk on a Rossiya Airlines flight.

Upon arrival in Khabarovsk, Volovenko was handed over to the police, but was released after a report was drawn up. He faces a criminal case for hooliganism.

