Actress Ekaterina Kuznetsova on the air of the program “The Fate of a Man” spoke about the reasons for the divorce from her husband, actor Yevgeny Pronin. An interview with her was posted on Youtube-channel “Russia 1”.

The star of the series “Kitchen” admitted that she left her husband when she found out about his betrayal with another woman. Kuznetsova stressed that before that the couple had a happy life together. “There was no such thing that“ you have to cook and clean, and you have to do your own thing, ”everything was democratic. Zhenya wanted a child, he repeatedly told me about it, but I was a careerist. During that period of my life it was important for me to be realized, ”said the actress.

The 33-year-old actress noted that she prefers not to talk about divorce. However, she did not deny that it was her husband’s betrayal that was to blame. “I belong to the category of women who do not forgive this. I found out about another woman by accident and decided to leave. That’s what I told him: “I’m leaving,” “the actress shared, admitting that she could not live with an unfaithful spouse. She also stressed that she did not regret the divorce from Pronin.