Russian actor, star of the TV series “Kitchen” Mikhail Tarabukin, had been ill with COVID-19. He announced this on his page in Instagram…

According to him, he was diagnosed with bilateral viral pneumonia. The disease proceeded in a “severe form” and was accompanied by a temperature of 39.5 degrees and loss of smell.

Tarabukin noted that he lost several kilograms, rejuvenated and lost his craving for coffee in the morning and alcohol. He wished the subscribers “health, goodness and antibodies.”

Earlier, singer, film and television actress Anna Semenovich announced that she had contracted the coronavirus. According to her, she suffered a mild illness, without complications. Semenovich noted that the self-isolation regime she is on will end on October 12.