Moscow’s advantages over Paris and other European capitals were named in an interview with “Moskvich Mag” Russian actress, star of the series “Dyldy” and “Policeman from the Ruble” Anastasia Stezhko. The main one is the infrastructure for living with a child.

“There is a playground in every yard, transitions and entrances to shops have been adapted in many places. There are many places in Moscow where conditions have been created for the movement of people with disabilities – now it has become much more comfortable for them to be on the street. It’s very difficult to get out with a stroller even in my house with heavy doors, but compared to other cities, it’s much better in Moscow,” Stezhko said.

According to the artist, the quality of service and maintenance is much higher in the Russian capital. She noted that Moscow is an incredibly clean and comfortable city for life, which has changed a lot for the better over the past five years.

