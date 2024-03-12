Comedian Pozov said that he is afraid of being forgotten by the audience

Popular Russian comedian, participant in the show “Improvisers” on the STS channel Dmitry Pozov spoke about the fear of being forgotten by the audience. He revealed the details in the episode of the show “Other People's Letters,” available on YouTube.

Pozov stated that he cannot feel relaxed during vacations and weekends due to the fact that he experiences severe anxiety. “This is the eternal fear: if I slow down, I’ll disappear for a while [из медиапространства] “That’s it, they’ll forget me in a day,” the STS star described the fears associated with the profession.

According to Pozov, because of this fear, he participates in a large number of projects and tries to come up with his own. At the same time, the comedian complained that at the moment his work schedule is already very overloaded. “I understand that occupying the schedule even more is overkill,” the comedian concluded.

Earlier, Pozov spoke about his attitude towards KVN. He admitted that he no longer evaluates the quality of jokes and the skill of teams in a game show.