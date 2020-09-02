People’s Artist of Russia Boris Klyuev died.

The star of the series “Voronin” died at the age of 77. Director of the Maly Theater Tamara Mikhailova told the agency TASSthat recently the artist was seriously ill. Farewell to the actor will take place at the theater. The time and place of the funeral is still unknown.

In 2019, Klyuev admitted that he was suffering from cancer. According to him, the disease did not prevent him from acting in the theater and acting in films.

In 2018, information appeared that Klyuev was diagnosed with lung cancer, but later he denied this information.

Klyuev is best known for his role as Nikolai Petrovich in the sitcom Voronin, an adaptation of the American comedy Everybody Loves Raymond.

10 years the series “Voronins” was released

The Russian TV series aired from 2009 to 2019, during which time it managed to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the longest-running adapted television project in the world. The sitcom tells the story of the adventures of an ordinary family. In addition to Klyuev, the main roles were played by Georgy Dronov, Ekaterina Volkova, Stanislav Duzhnikov and Anna Frolovtseva.

455th episode brought the series to the Guinness Book of Records

Boris Klyuev was born in Moscow in July 1944, after leaving school he entered the Shchepkin Theater School, from which he graduated in 1969. Then he began performing at the Maly Theater. During his theatrical career, Klyuev has performed more than seventy roles.

In parallel to the theater, the actor acted in films – his first major role was the Minister of the Provisional Government Vasily Shulgin in the film “The Collapse of the Empire”. The role of Rochefort in the three-part musical film “D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers” brought fame to Klyuev. In the 1980s, Klyuev played several more high-profile roles – Mycroft Holmes in the films of the series “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson” and the Trianon spy in the multi-part film “TASS is authorized to declare …”

With the onset of the 1990s, Klyuev began to play mainly generals and chiefs of power structures in television series. He appeared, in particular, in “Destructive Force”, “Streets of Broken Lanterns”, “Fizruk”, “Protection of Krasin” and “At the corner of the Patriarchs”. The last game project with the participation of the artist (in addition to the final season of the Voronins) was the series Godunov.