The famous Russian actor, star of the TV series “Soldiers” Vyacheslav Grishechkin has died. About it reports KP.RU.

The 61-year-old artist, remembered for his role as Colonel Starokon, was hospitalized a week ago due to heart problems; the other day his health worsened.

As Diana Bicharova, the founder and leader of the “Artists for the Warriors of Russia” movement, said, Grishechkin was supposed to go on tour to St. Petersburg, but canceled the trip due to illness.

“And on September 15, Vyacheslav’s nephew Maxim called me and said that he was no longer there. My heart couldn’t stand it,” Bicharova said.