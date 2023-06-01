Star of the series “Ranetki” Yanina Studilina: in Moscow, much is better than in New York and Paris

The star of the series “Ranetki” Yanina Studilina compared Moscow with major cities in other countries, including New York and Paris. The actress shared her opinion in an interview for “Moskvich Mag”.

Studilina believes that much is better in Moscow than in other cities. “Moscow is a very comfortable city to live in,” she said. The artist added that positive changes have taken place in the capital over the past ten years: there are more green areas, wide sidewalks, and fewer wires on the streets.

Separately, Studilina noted Moscow restaurants. “There are a lot of them now. It seems to me that Moscow is the gastronomic capital of the world, ”said the actress. As for the residents of the capital, among the features, the star highlighted the love of speed and the corresponding pace of life, which distinguish them from people from other cities.

Earlier in May, rapper Feduk called Moscow’s shortcoming. The musician complained about frequent traffic jams, stressing that over the past decade their number in the capital has increased due to poor road service.