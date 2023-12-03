American-British actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy starred in a revealing image for the Japanese version of Elle magazine. The corresponding publication appeared on the Instagram account (the social network is banned in Russia; it belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned) hairstylist Gregory Russell.

The 27-year-old Queen’s Move star appeared in front of the camera in a sparkly beige bodysuit with a low-cut waist. At the same time, the wardrobe item was decorated with pink bows, creating the effect of broad shoulders. The artist also wore minimalistic necklaces and bracelets, did a French manicure with two pink shades of polish, and emphasized her eyes and lips with makeup.

Related materials:

The hairdresser styled the celebrity’s hair into a sleek bun, leaving a few strands near her face. It is known that the author of the shooting was American photographer Zoe Grossman.

Earlier, American actress Eva Longoria posed in a revealing outfit for the American version of Elle magazine. The celebrity tried on a black Michael Kors cape jacket with a deep neckline that exposed part of her bust on her naked body.