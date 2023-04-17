Actress Natasha Lyonne called the decision to quit smoking the worst in her life

American actress and screenwriter Natasha Lyonne admitted that giving up cigarettes was not easy for her. In an interview with People, she told about the consequences that I felt when I started the healing process.

The Orange Is the New Black and Pokerface star jokingly called her decision to quit smoking the worst of her life. “It was a nightmare,” said the artist. She admitted that she still hopes for the invention of technology that would allow her to smoke without harm to health. Nevertheless, 44-year-old Lyonne is sure that she did the right thing: despite the difficulties, she consciously chose life instead of addiction. In her opinion, this is the only way to act in films and write scripts for as long as possible.

Related materials:

In addition, Lyonne noticed that after quitting smoking, her character became softer. As an example, she spoke about her last vacation with her Orange Is the New Black co-stars Samira Wylie and Dashia Polanco. “When I looked at Samira, I wanted to cry, because I love her so much after many years of knowing each other. I notice that I get a little softer with age,” Lyonne added.

Earlier, narcologist Daniil Petrov spoke about the dangers of an overdose from electronic cigarettes. According to him, nicotine, which is part of vaping liquids, can cause nausea, vomiting, tachycardia and other dangerous symptoms in case of an overdose.