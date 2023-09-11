Actress Olga Kuzmina went with her husband to Argentina to buy an apartment

The Russian actress of the series “Kitchen”, who also voiced Cheburashka in the film of the same name, Olga Kuzmina, together with her husband Evgeny Apanasevich, went to Argentina – the purpose of the trip was to buy an apartment. The star spoke about this on her Instagram account. (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

In one day, the couple looked through three housing options. They liked some of the apartments. As advantages, the couple noted the attractive design of the property, as well as the presence of a barbecue area. At the same time, they did not like the view from the window, the unpleasant smell and the presence of a shared laundry room.

“It should be an apartment either with a fresh modern renovation, or an “Argentine grandmother’s apartment” – something authentic and colorful,” the actress shared.

Previously, the famous actress Ekaterina Klimova showed her luxurious apartment with two floors. The star’s apartment has a spacious kitchen adjacent to the dining room. Opposite is the actress’s bedroom, which has a ballet barre opposite the bed and a small room used as an office. Nearby there is a separate dressing room with a full-wall closet and a massage chair.